Echo Company - Receiving

New recruits from Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial gear set during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 13. The recruits will receive the rest of the gear at the end of the week. From this point on, recruits will eat, sleep and train as a team as they begin the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate June 9.

