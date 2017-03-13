Echo Company - Receiving

New recruits from Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, wait to receive their initial haircuts during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 13. Recruits receive haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate June 9.

