Echo Company - Receiving

Recruits from Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone calls home, reading only what is printed on the script in front of them, during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 13. Recruits will not be able to make another phone call until the end of recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate June 9.

