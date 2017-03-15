7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany-Sgt. Rachel Nanning, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, practices Russian with the help of a game that plays recordings of words during a four-day class to learn Russian Wednesday, March 15, 2017

(Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe, 7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Office)

