    7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics

    7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics

    KAISERSLLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe 

    7th Mission Support Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany-Sgt. Justine Westbrook, from the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade studies a Russian language worksheet during classroom instruction March 15, 2017.
    (Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe, 7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 03:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics [Image 1 of 7], by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics

    TAGS

    DLI
    Defense Language Institute
    Army Reserve
    457th Civil Affairs Battalion
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC

