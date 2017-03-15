KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany-Irina Mikhailova, left, a Russian language instructor from Defense Language Institute, teaches a class of Army Reserve Soldiers from the 7th Mission Support Command March 15, 2017.
(Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe, 7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Office)
This work, 7th MSC civil affairs Soldiers learn to speak Russian [Image 1 of 7], by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics
