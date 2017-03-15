KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany-Sgt. Maj. Bobby White, left and Sgt. Justine Westbrook, both from the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, play a Russian version of Scrabble for practice during their four-day class to learn Russian Wednesday, March 15, 2017 on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Seven Army Reserve Soldiers — from the 361st Civil Affairs Battalion headquarters in Kaiserslautern and its down trace unit, the 457th Civil Affairs Battalion in Grafenwoehr — attended the class, taught by Defense Language Institute.

(Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe, 7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Office)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th MSC civil affairs Soldiers learn to speak Russian [Image 1 of 7], by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.