KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany- Sgt. Randall Green, left, and Sgt. Maj. Bobby White, center, from the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, identify Russian words on a screen pronounced by the instructor, Irina Mikhailova, from the Defense Language Institute March 15, 2017.

(Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe, 7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Office)

KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

This work, 7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics, by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.