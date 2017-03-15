KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany- Sgt. Randall Green, left, and Sgt. Maj. Bobby White, center, from the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, identify Russian words on a screen pronounced by the instructor, Irina Mikhailova, from the Defense Language Institute March 15, 2017.
(Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe, 7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 03:27
|Photo ID:
|3232664
|VIRIN:
|171315-A-RO653-005
|Resolution:
|4193x2795
|Size:
|577.19 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics [Image 1 of 7], by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics
LEAVE A COMMENT