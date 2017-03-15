KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany- Sgt. Randall Green, left, and Staff Sgt. Jared McCauley both from the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, practice Russian with the help of a game that plays recordings of words during a four-day class to learn Russian Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
(Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe, 7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 03:27
|Photo ID:
|3232661
|VIRIN:
|171315-A-RO653-004
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|807.16 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th MSC civil affairs Soldiers learn to speak Russian [Image 1 of 7], by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
7th MSC Civil Affairs Soldiers learn Russian language basics
LEAVE A COMMENT