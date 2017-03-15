KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Sgt. Maj. Bobby White, left, and Sgt. Randall Green, center, from the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, share a laugh during Russian Language class with Irina Mikhailova, right, a Russian language instructor from Defense Language Institute, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

(Photo by Lt. Col. Jefferson Wolfe, 7th Mission Support Command Public Affairs Officer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 03:27 Photo ID: 3232667 VIRIN: 171315-A-RO653-010 Resolution: 4896x3264 Size: 808.21 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th MSC civil affairs Soldiers learn to speak Russian [Image 1 of 7], by LTC Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.