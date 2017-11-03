Players of the Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, and their coaches pose for a group photo after the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The two teams came together for a fun filled game of soccer. “We would love to come play every day if it were possible,” said Uechi Katsutoshi, coach of the Yomitan elementary school team.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 02:28
|Photo ID:
|3228787
|VIRIN:
|170311-M-TH199-011
|Resolution:
|1188x792
|Size:
|237.16 KB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game
LEAVE A COMMENT