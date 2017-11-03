Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game

Players of the Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, and their coaches pose for a group photo after the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The two teams came together for a fun filled game of soccer. “We would love to come play every day if it were possible,” said Uechi Katsutoshi, coach of the Yomitan elementary school team.

Date Taken: 03.11.2017
Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP