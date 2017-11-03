Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game

Players challenge one another during the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, integrated teams for this event. The two teams were an even mix of the Yomitan team and the MCCS team. Mixing the teams together was a way to let the players experience playing alongside players of another culture and a different style of soccer.

