A goal keeper makes a save during the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, came together for this event. They played evenly mixed into two teams, and each team had an English and a Japanese speaking coach to help bridge the language gap.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 02:29 Photo ID: 3228778 VIRIN: 170311-M-TH199-004 Resolution: 2135x1423 Size: 2.05 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.