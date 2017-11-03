Players of the Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, congratulate and thank each other after the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Yomitan players were excited to end the game in traditional American style. The teams each formed a column and headed towards each other, high-fiving, and saying “Good game,” “Thank you” or complimenting each player they passed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 02:29 Photo ID: 3228784 VIRIN: 170311-M-TH199-010 Resolution: 1188x792 Size: 141.57 KB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.