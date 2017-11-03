Players of the Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, congratulate and thank each other after the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Yomitan players were excited to end the game in traditional American style. The teams each formed a column and headed towards each other, high-fiving, and saying “Good game,” “Thank you” or complimenting each player they passed.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 02:29
|Photo ID:
|3228784
|VIRIN:
|170311-M-TH199-010
|Resolution:
|1188x792
|Size:
|141.57 KB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
