Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, huddle on a soccer field with their coaches before the MCCS’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The players were divided into two teams; the teams were an even mix of the Yomitan team and MCCS’ team. This allowed both teams to experience playing alongside new players and against their teammates, teaching them the different styles of soccer other cultures have.

Date Taken: 03.11.2017
Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game, by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.