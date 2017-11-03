(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game

    Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Players laugh and play Japanese and American games to decide who will substitute into the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, divided evenly into two teams for this event. “It was wonderful to see them playing together and making new friends during this competitive but friendly game,” said Satoru Sakumoto, the MCCS youth sports coordinator. “We hope to do this again soon.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 02:29
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game, by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    soccer
    Culture
    exchange
    MCCS
    Camp Foster
    play
    friendship
    children
    Community
    Youth soccer
    Yomitan elementary school
    Yomitan Karachi

