Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game

Players laugh and play Japanese and American games to decide who will substitute into the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, divided evenly into two teams for this event. “It was wonderful to see them playing together and making new friends during this competitive but friendly game,” said Satoru Sakumoto, the MCCS youth sports coordinator. “We hope to do this again soon.”

