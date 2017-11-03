Players laugh and play Japanese and American games to decide who will substitute into the Marine Corps Community Services’ Friendship Soccer Game March 11 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Yomitan Elementary School’s soccer team and Marine Corps Community Services’ soccer team, The Bandits, divided evenly into two teams for this event. “It was wonderful to see them playing together and making new friends during this competitive but friendly game,” said Satoru Sakumoto, the MCCS youth sports coordinator. “We hope to do this again soon.”
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 02:29
|Photo ID:
|3228781
|VIRIN:
|170311-M-TH199-009
|Resolution:
|4871x3247
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Local elementary school visits Camp Foster for MCCS Friendship Soccer Game
LEAVE A COMMENT