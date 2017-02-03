McConnell AFB Exercise

Staff Sgt. Margaret Norotsky, 22nd Security Forces Squadron defense biometrics identification system manager, prepares to patrol the flightline during an exercise March 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Flightline defenders maintain constant watch over flightline assets and prevent unauthorized activity from hindering aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

