McConnell AFB Exercise

Members assigned to the 22nd Security Forces Squadron stand guard during an exercise March 1, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Security Forces Airmen are tasked with providing security for base personnel and other Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

