McConnell AFB Exercise

Staff Sgt. Kyle Black, 22nd Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, stands guard during an exercise March 1, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Security Forces Airmen are tasked with providing security for base personnel and other Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

