    McConnell AFB Exercise [Image 2 of 9]

    McConnell AFB Exercise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker taxis down the flightline March 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 16:38
    Photo ID: 3228234
    VIRIN: 170302-F-AB987-0029
    Resolution: 4118x2472
    Size: 423.86 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell AFB Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tara Fadenrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    flightline
    22 ARW

