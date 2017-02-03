A KC-135 Stratotanker taxis down the flightline March 2, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 16:38
|Photo ID:
|3228234
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-AB987-0029
|Resolution:
|4118x2472
|Size:
|423.86 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, McConnell AFB Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tara Fadenrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
