    McConnell AFB Exercise [Image 6 of 9]

    McConnell AFB Exercise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrews enter a KC-135 Stratotanker during an exercise March 1, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The crews practiced quickly responding to and launching designated aircraft at a moment’s notice. U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 16:39
    Photo ID: 3228228
    VIRIN: 170301-F-AB987-0025
    Resolution: 2780x1520
    Size: 191 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell AFB Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tara Fadenrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    aircrew
    flighline

