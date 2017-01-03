McConnell AFB Exercise

Staff Sgt. Kyle Black, 22nd Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, signals to aircrews before allowing them to enter a secured area during an exercise March 1, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The base regularly conducts training scenarios to fine-tune rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US