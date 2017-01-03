Staff Sgt. Kyle Black, 22nd Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, signals to aircrews before allowing them to enter a secured area during an exercise March 1, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The base regularly conducts training scenarios to fine-tune rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)
This work, McConnell AFB Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tara Fadenrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
