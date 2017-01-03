Staff Sgt. Kyle Black, 22nd Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, runs to reestablish a secure area around a fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers during an exercise March 1, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Defenders protected the generation area to ensure aircrew quick and safe access to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 16:38 Photo ID: 3228222 VIRIN: 170301-F-AB987-0014 Resolution: 2197x1346 Size: 183.24 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tara Fadenrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.