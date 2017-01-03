(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McConnell Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    McConnell Exercise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Black, 22nd Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, runs to reestablish a secure area around a fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers during an exercise March 1, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Defenders protected the generation area to ensure aircrew quick and safe access to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tara Fadenrecht)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell Exercise [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Tara Fadenrecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    flightline
    security forces

