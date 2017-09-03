Motorcycle riders refresh their skills on a handling course during an 18th Wing annual motorcycle safety brief March 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Green Knights chapter 138 set up a skills test course to help riders improve their bike handling capabilities and to reinforce safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)
This work, Wing Safety, Green Knights mentor motorcycle riders [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
