Wing Safety, Green Knights mentor motorcycle riders

Motorcycle riders refresh their skills on a handling course during an 18th Wing annual motorcycle safety brief March 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Green Knights chapter 138 set up a skills test course to help riders improve their bike handling capabilities and to reinforce safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

