Wing Safety, Green Knights mentor motorcycle riders

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victor Estupinan, motorcycle rider, performs a pre-ride inspection checklist on his bike during an 18th Wing annual motorcycle safety brief March 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Wing Safety and the Green Knights chapter 138 hosted the event to reinforce safety requirements and to promote mentorship opportunities for riders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

