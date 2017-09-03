Wing Safety, Green Knights mentor motorcycle riders

18th Wing Airmen and members of Wing Safety discuss motorcycle maintenance tips and tricks during a pre-ride inspection walkthrough during an 18th Wing annual motorcycle safety brief March 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Riders of all experience levels came together to talk about motorcycle safety and to practice riding skills on a training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

