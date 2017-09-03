Wing Safety, Green Knights mentor motorcycle riders

Riders stationed on Okinawa gear up for a motorcycle skills test course during an 18th Wing annual motorcycle safety brief March 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Wing Safety and the Green Knights chapter 138 organized the event and reinforced safety riding standards for riders stationed on Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

