U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alisson Moraes, motorcycle rider, listens to a skill course brief during an 18th Wing annual motorcycle safety brief March 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Moraes and other riders stationed on Okinawa reviewed safety regulations and refreshed fundamental riding skills on a course set up by Wing Safety and the Green Knights chapter 138 motorcycle mentorship group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 19:55 Photo ID: 3225245 VIRIN: 170309-F-YW474-121 Resolution: 5716x3215 Size: 7.38 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing Safety, Green Knights mentor motorcycle riders [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.