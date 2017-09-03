Members of Wing Safety perform a pre-ride inspection checklist with riders during an 18th Wing annual motorcycle safety brief March 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Wing Safety and the Green Knights chapter 138 reminded riders of their legal responsibilities and also organized a motorcycle skills refresher course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 19:55 Photo ID: 3225234 VIRIN: 170309-F-YW474-057 Resolution: 5371x3021 Size: 8.67 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing Safety, Green Knights mentor motorcycle riders [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.