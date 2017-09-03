Motorcycles stand in a parking lot during an 18th Wing annual motorcycle safety brief March 9, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Wing Safety and the Green Knights chapter 138 briefed riders on all legal requirements and also provided a skills practice course for participants to refresh fundamental and advanced riding techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 19:55 Photo ID: 3225225 VIRIN: 170309-F-YW474-051 Resolution: 4016x5622 Size: 11.29 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing Safety, Green Knights mentor motorcycle riders [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.