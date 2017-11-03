Airmen, Cops face off for charity

Dover Eagles Goalie Jeff Kach and forward Donny Mahaux, high-five to celebrate their team’s 6-4 victory against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hockey team March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. In total, $2,800 was raised for the family of Correctional Officer Lt. Steven Floyd, who was killed in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

