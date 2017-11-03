Dover Eagles Goalie Jeff Kach and forward Donny Mahaux, high-five to celebrate their team’s 6-4 victory against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hockey team March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. In total, $2,800 was raised for the family of Correctional Officer Lt. Steven Floyd, who was killed in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3224929
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-BF612-1470
|Resolution:
|4950x3536
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airmen, Cops face off for charity
LEAVE A COMMENT