The Dover Eagles hockey team stands at center ice during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of charity hockey game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. The Eagles were pitted against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hockey team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3224916
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-BF612-1252
|Resolution:
|5622x4016
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airmen, Cops face off for charity
LEAVE A COMMENT