Airmen, Cops face off for charity

The Dover Eagles hockey team stands at center ice during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of charity hockey game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. The Eagles were pitted against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hockey team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Location: DOVER, DE, US by SrA Zachary Cacicia