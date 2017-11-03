Donny Maheux, Dover Eagles forward, carries the puck into his defensive zone during a charity hockey game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. As a master sergeant in the Air Force, Maheux works as the 3d Airlift Squadron’s loadmaster superintendent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 16:59 Photo ID: 3224914 VIRIN: 170311-F-BF612-1210 Resolution: 4765x3404 Size: 2.87 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.