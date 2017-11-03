(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 10 of 11]

    Airmen, Cops face off for charity

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Donny Maheux, Dover Eagles forward, carries the puck into his defensive zone during a charity hockey game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. As a master sergeant in the Air Force, Maheux works as the 3d Airlift Squadron’s loadmaster superintendent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 16:59
    Photo ID: 3224914
    VIRIN: 170311-F-BF612-1210
    Resolution: 4765x3404
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity
    Airmen, Cops face off for charity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen, Cops face off for charity

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Del
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    436 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT