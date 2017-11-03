(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen, Cops face off for charity

    Airmen, Cops face off for charity

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The Dover Eagles and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hockey players shake hands at the conclusion of a charity game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. The Eagles were shutout in the first period, down 2-0, but came back to win the game 6-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 17:00
    Photo ID: 3224925
    VIRIN: 170311-F-BF612-1478
    Resolution: 5622x4016
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity, by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen, Cops face off for charity

