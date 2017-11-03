Airmen, Cops face off for charity

The Dover Eagles and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hockey players shake hands at the conclusion of a charity game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. The Eagles were shutout in the first period, down 2-0, but came back to win the game 6-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

