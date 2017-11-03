Dover Eagles forwards Paul Cinquegrana , David Kokoszka and Donny Maheux line up on the ice prior to the start of a charity hockey game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. This annual hockey game has raised thousands of dollars for various charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 17:00 Photo ID: 3224915 VIRIN: 170311-F-BF612-1243 Resolution: 5474x3910 Size: 4.1 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.