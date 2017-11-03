Dover Eagles forwards Paul Cinquegrana , David Kokoszka and Donny Maheux line up on the ice prior to the start of a charity hockey game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. This annual hockey game has raised thousands of dollars for various charities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3224915
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-BF612-1243
|Resolution:
|5474x3910
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airmen, Cops face off for charity
LEAVE A COMMENT