The Dover Eagles and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hockey teams pose for a group photo after a charity hockey game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. The proceeds of the game went to the family of Correctional Officer Lt. Steven Floyd, who was killed in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 17:00
Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airmen, Cops face off for charity
