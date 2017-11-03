The Dover Eagles and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 hockey teams play against each other during a charity game March 11, 2017, at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, Del. The Eagles won the game 6-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3224917
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-BF612-1325
|Resolution:
|5622x4016
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen, Cops face off for charity [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airmen, Cops face off for charity
