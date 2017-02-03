Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram

An elevated view of Coyote Creek after the November 2016 completion of the 14-week long culvert project. The project was initiated to address ongoing drainage issues in the south perimeter at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, March 2, 2017. The units participating in this project include the 204th Engineer Detachment, 312th Engineer Company, 461st Engineer Company, 368th Engineer Battalion, and the 176th Engineer Brigade (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

