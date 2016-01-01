(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram [Image 3 of 9]

    Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.01.2016

    Photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone 

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    A view of Coyote Creek before the start of the 14-week culvert construction project began. The construction was needed to address drainage issues in the south perimeter of Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Army engineer units from across the force teamed up to complete the project during the month of November 2016. (Photo by U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)

    TAGS

    Bagram Air Field
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Engineers
    Texas Guard
    N.H.
    Texas
    Afghanistan
    Texas Army National Guard
    U.S. Army Central
    Grand Prairie
    29th Infantry Division
    Londonderry
    176th Engineer Brigade
    Coyote Creek
    386th Engineer Battalion
    Texas Engineers
    312th Engineer Company
    461st Engineer Company
    204th Engineer Detachment
    Task Force Chaos
    Task Force Granite
    Col. Charles M. Schoening
    Maj. William A. Yount
    1st Lt. William G. Gentzsch
    Sgt. Michael A. Gallagher
    Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Freedom's Sentinel

    • LEAVE A COMMENT