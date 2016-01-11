Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram

Leaders checkup on Soldiers as they work to complete the Coyote Creek Project, a 14-week long culvert project at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan completed in November 2016. The project addressed drainage issues in the south perimeter around and underneath the base. The units participating in this project include the 204th Engineer Detachment, 312th Engineer Company, 461st Engineer Company, 368th Engineer Battalion, and the 176th Engineer Brigade (Photo by U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)

