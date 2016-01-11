Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram

Army engineers work around-the-clock to complete the Coyote Creek culvert improvements. Army engineer units from across the force teamed up to completed the 14-week long culvert project at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan during the month of November 2016. The units participating in this project include the 204th Engineer Detachment, 312th Engineer Company, 461st Engineer Company, 368th Engineer Battalion, and the 176th Engineer Brigade (Photo by U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)
