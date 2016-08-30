A Soldiers assists with leveling placed concrete during the 14-week long Coyote Creek Project. The massive culvert project addressed drainage issues in the south perimeter around and underneath Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. The project was completed in November 2016. The units participating in this project include the 204th Engineer Detachment, 312th Engineer Company, 461st Engineer Company, 368th Engineer Battalion, and the 176th Engineer Brigade. (Photo by U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)

Date Taken: 08.30.2016 Date Posted: 03.13.2017
This work, Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.