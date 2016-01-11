Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram

Deployed Army engineer units from across the force teamed up to completed a 14-week long culvert project at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan during the month of November 2016. The Coyote Creek serves as the primary drainage point for an intricate system of water diversion trenches, retention ponds, and culvert systems in the south perimeter around and underneath the base. The units participating in this project include the 204th Engineer Detachment, 312th Engineer Company, 461st Engineer Company, 368th Engineer Battalion, and the 176th Engineer Brigade.(Photo by U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)

