    Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram [Image 9 of 9]

    Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.01.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    Deployed Army engineer units from across the force teamed up to completed a 14-week long culvert project at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan during the month of November 2016. The Coyote Creek serves as the primary drainage point for an intricate system of water diversion trenches, retention ponds, and culvert systems in the south perimeter around and underneath the base. The units participating in this project include the 204th Engineer Detachment, 312th Engineer Company, 461st Engineer Company, 368th Engineer Battalion, and the 176th Engineer Brigade.(Photo by U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2016
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 10:57
    Photo ID: 3224360
    VIRIN: 161101-Z-XX123-001
    Resolution: 480x536
    Size: 196.32 KB
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram

    Bagram Air Field
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Engineers
    Texas Guard
    N.H.
    Texas
    Afghanistan
    Texas Army National Guard
    U.S. Army Central
    Grand Prairie
    29th Infantry Division
    Londonderry
    176th Engineer Brigade
    Coyote Creek
    386th Engineer Battalion
    Texas Engineers
    312th Engineer Company
    461st Engineer Company
    204th Engineer Detachment
    Task Force Chaos
    Task Force Granite
    Col. Charles M. Schoening
    Maj. William A. Yount
    1st Lt. William G. Gentzsch
    Sgt. Michael A. Gallagher
    Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Freedom's Sentinel

