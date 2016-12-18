Deployed Army engineers complete massive culvert project at Bagram

Lt. Gen. Michael X. Garrett, Commanding General of U.S. Army Central stands on the completed Coyote Creek Project with Army engineers during a visit to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Army engineer units from across the force teamed up to complete the 14-week long culvert project during the month of November 2016. The units participating in this project include the 204th Engineer Detachment, 312th Engineer Company, 461st Engineer Company, 368th Engineer Battalion, and the 176th Engineer Brigade. (Photo by U.S. Army courtesy photo/Released)

