A Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldier assigned to Ugandan Battle Group 22, puts a simulated casualty into the recovery position during a Combat Lifesaver Course at Camp Singo, Uganda, Feb. 28, 2017. This station taught UPDF soldiers how to open and maintain an airway as well as how to place the patient into a recovery position. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 10:42 Photo ID: 3213587 VIRIN: 170228-Z-CT752-0109 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 10.63 MB Location: CAMP SINGO, UG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.