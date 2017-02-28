U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Dearcy with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s (CJTF-HOA) 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, assists Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers assigned to Ugandan Battle Group 22, during a Combat Lifesaver Course at Camp Singo, Uganda, Feb. 28, 2017. This station taught UPDF soldiers how to treat chest trauma. CJTF-HOA members supplemented training as the UPDF instructors worked to become self-sufficient during their pre-deployment preparation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 Location: CAMP SINGO, UG by SSgt Penny Snoozy PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training, by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.