U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Dearcy with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s (CJTF-HOA) 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, assists Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers assigned to Ugandan Battle Group 22, during a Combat Lifesaver Course at Camp Singo, Uganda, Feb. 28, 2017. This station taught UPDF soldiers how to treat chest trauma. CJTF-HOA members supplemented training as the UPDF instructors worked to become self-sufficient during their pre-deployment preparation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3213527
|VIRIN:
|170228-Z-CT752-0277
|Resolution:
|4423x3107
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SINGO, UG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
