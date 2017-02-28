Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers with Ugandan Battle Group 22, insert a needle into the chest of a simulated chest wound casualty to prevent or treat tension pneumothorax while training at Camp Singo, Uganda, Feb. 28, 2017. The UPDF soldiers had three stations to attend during the Combat Lifesaver Course: response to chest trauma, needle-chest decompression, and opening and maintaining an airway. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|02.28.2017
|03.08.2017 10:42
|3213523
|170228-Z-CT752-0132
|4495x3114
|2.67 MB
|CAMP SINGO, UG
This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
