U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean Dooley, functional specialty team officer in charge of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, watches as Uganda People’s Defense Force soldiers assigned to Ugandan Battle Group 22, perform needle-chest decompression while training at Camp Singo, Uganda, Feb. 28, 2017. The Combat Lifesaver Course was part of their pre-deployment preparation to support the African Union Mission in Somalia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3213563
|VIRIN:
|170228-Z-CT752-0143
|Resolution:
|4647x3258
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SINGO, UG
This work, Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
