Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training

Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers receive a briefing over a terrain model at Camp Singo, Feb. 28, 2017. The UPDF’s Ugandan Battle Group 22 received pre-deployment training from allied forces and subject matter experts to increase their readiness and better prepare forces to respond to issues in their region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

