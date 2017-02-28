Ugandan Battle Group 22 conducts predeployment training

Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers travel between training stations at Camp Singo, Feb. 28, 2017. The training the UPDF receives from allied forces increases their readiness and helps to better prepare forces to respond to issues in their region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

